Brendan Steele shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Brendan Steele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 41st at 6 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Steele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Steele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
