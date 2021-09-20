-
Beau Hossler putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Beau Hossler hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Beau Hossler's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
