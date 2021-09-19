-
Austin Smotherman shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
Austin Smotherman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 11 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Smotherman's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 4 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Smotherman's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.
