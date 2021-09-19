-
Austin Cook posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the final round of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Cook finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Austin Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cook had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
