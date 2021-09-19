-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Putnam hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Putnam hit his 168 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at even for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
