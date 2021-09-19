In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Svensson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 50th at 4 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Stallings, Talor Gooch, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson chipped his fifth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Svensson's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 4 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Svensson's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Svensson had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.