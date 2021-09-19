-
Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schenk had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Schenk's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.
