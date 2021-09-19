-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 36th at 7 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Baddeley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Baddeley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Baddeley chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
