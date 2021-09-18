-
Wyndham Clark posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the third round of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Clark finished his round tied for 29th at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 13 under; Max Homa, Jim Knous, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Wyndham Clark hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
