Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris chips in for birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Will Zalatoris chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Zalatoris's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Zalatoris had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Zalatoris missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
