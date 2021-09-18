In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 2nd at 10 under with Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Simpson's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Simpson's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 7 under for the round.