Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, Talor Gooch, Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Taylor's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 3 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
