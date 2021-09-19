-
Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Troy Merritt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Merritt's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Merritt hit his 259 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
