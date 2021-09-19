-
Tom Hoge putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tom Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
