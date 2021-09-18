-
-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Swing tracers from every rookie at Fortinet Championship
Check out these swing tracers from the 26 rookies in the field for the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort.
Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 36th at 6 under; Jim Knous and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Bronson Burgoon, Dawie van der Walt, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Pendrith's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
-
-