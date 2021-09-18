-
Talor Gooch putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Talor Gooch hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 5th at 11 under with Bronson Burgoon, Dawie van der Walt, and Maverick McNealy; Jim Knous and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Max Homa and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Talor Gooch missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Gooch's 113 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gooch had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Gooch hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.
