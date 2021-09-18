-
Sung Kang shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 36th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, Will Zalatoris, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
