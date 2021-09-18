In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 7th at 10 under; Mito Pereira and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kim's 94 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.