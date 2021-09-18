  • Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim makes short birdie putt at Fortinet Championship

