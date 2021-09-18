-
Sean O'Hair shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Sean O'Hair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 9 under.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving O'Hair to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, O'Hair hit his 99 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, O'Hair's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.
O'Hair hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even for the round.
