Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 2nd at 12 under with Max Homa and Mito Pereira; Jim Knous is in 1st at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Maverick McNealy, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 203 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Stallings had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.