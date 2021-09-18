-
Scott Piercy shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 7th at 10 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 13 under; Max Homa, Jim Knous, and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Piercy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Piercy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Piercy at 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Piercy chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
