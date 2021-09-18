Scott Gutschewski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 13 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Gutschewski had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to even for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gutschewski's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Gutschewski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Gutschewski's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Gutschewski hit his 78 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.