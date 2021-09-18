Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round in 70th at 2 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 13 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Ryder's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Ryder hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Ryder got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Ryder to 4 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 5 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 6 over for the round.