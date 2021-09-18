-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Sahith Theegala in the third round at the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Theegala finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Jim Knous and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Bronson Burgoon, Beau Hossler, Dawie van der Walt, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Sahith Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Theegala hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Theegala hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
