Ryan Armour finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Ryan Armour hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 50th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 13 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Jim Knous, Bronson Burgoon, Matt Kuchar, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Armour's 112 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Armour's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Armour hit his 92 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.
Armour tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
