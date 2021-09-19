-
Russell Knox shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Russell Knox makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Russell Knox hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 44th at 5 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Knox's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Knox hit his 279 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.
