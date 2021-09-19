  • Russell Knox shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Russell Knox makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Knox makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Russell Knox makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.