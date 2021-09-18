-
Quade Cummins shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Quade Cummins hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cummins finished his round tied for 60th at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Cummins reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Cummins tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cummins reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to even-par for the round.
Cummins got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to 1 over for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Cummins chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Cummins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to 1 over for the round.
