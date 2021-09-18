-
Phil Mickelson shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Phil driver from the woods, Kuchar’s near ace, Higgs calls it
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Fortinet Championship, where Phil Mickelson pulled driver for his second shot at 16 from the woods and pulled off birdie, Matt Kuchar got robbed of an ace and Harry Higgs called his ball drop into the bottom of the cup in Napa.
Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 7th at 10 under; Jim Knous and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Mickelson's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Mickelson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 5 under for the round.
