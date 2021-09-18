-
Peter Uihlein putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Uihlein hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his round tied for 68th at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, Will Zalatoris, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Peter Uihlein had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Peter Uihlein to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Uihlein had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 4 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Uihlein's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Uihlein had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 3 over for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 4 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 3 over for the round.
