Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 39th at 6 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
Malnati tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Malnati's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
