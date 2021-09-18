-
Paul Barjon putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Barjon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his round tied for 50th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Paul Barjon's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Barjon's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
