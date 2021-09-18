-
Patton Kizzire putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 8th at 10 under; Mito Pereira and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; Max Homa and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Maverick McNealy, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Patton Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kizzire's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kizzire at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
