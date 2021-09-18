-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rodgers finished his round tied for 24th at 8 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 13 under; Max Homa, Jim Knous, and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
