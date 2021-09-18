-
Nick Watney shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 23rd at 6 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, Will Zalatoris, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watney chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Watney at 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
