Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Talor Gooch, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, Scott Stallings, Will Zalatoris, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Taylor's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
