-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Nick Hardy in the third round at the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Nick Hardy's 33-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Nick Hardy makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Nick Hardy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hardy finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Nick Hardy hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Hardy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hardy's 111 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hardy had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hardy's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.
-
-