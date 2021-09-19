-
Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nate Lashley dials in wedge to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Nate Lashley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
After a 339 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lashley's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
