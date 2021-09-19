-
-
Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Mito Pereira chips it close to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, and Beau Hossler; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
After a drive to left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira sank his approach from 118 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Pereira had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Pereira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
-
-