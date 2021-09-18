Michael Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Michael Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Thompson hit his 219 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson's his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.