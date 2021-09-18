-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
Michael Gligic hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Gligic's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gligic's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Gligic's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
-
-