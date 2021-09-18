In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Max Homa hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Mito Pereira; Jim Knous and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 third, Homa's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Homa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Homa's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Homa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Homa's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 7 under for the round.