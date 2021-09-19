Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Jim Knous; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Maverick McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Maverick McNealy to even for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.