Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Andrew Putnam, Talor Gooch, Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, NeSmith hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, NeSmith's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
