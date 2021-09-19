-
-
Matt Kuchar shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Matt Kuchar rolls in 19-footer for birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Matt Kuchar makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kuchar's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Kuchar chipped in his third shot from 44 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
Kuchar tee shot went 150 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
-
-