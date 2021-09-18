-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Chez Reavie’s 7-under 63 gives him opening round lead at Fortinet
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie carded a 7-under 65 to give himself the one-shot solo lead after Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa North.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 13 under; Max Homa, Jim Knous, and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hubbard's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hubbard got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hubbard's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 149 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
-
-