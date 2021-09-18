-
-
Marc Leishman putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 9 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 13 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Jim Knous, Bronson Burgoon, Matt Kuchar, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Marc Leishman's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
Leishman hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Leishman hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Leishman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Leishman to 4 under for the round.
-
-