Luke List shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 59th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, Will Zalatoris, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, List had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even for the round.
List got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.
