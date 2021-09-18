-
-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Lanto Griffin makes birdie on No. 9 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Lanto Griffin makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Lanto Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lanto Griffin to 1 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
-
-