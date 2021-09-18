In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 13 under; Max Homa, Jim Knous, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Tway's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Tway had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.