Justin Suh putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship
September 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Suh makes birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Justin Suh makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Justin Suh hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Bronson Burgoon, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Justin Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Justin Suh to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Suh's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Suh chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Suh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 4 under for the round.
